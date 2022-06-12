Dr. Douglas Taranow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taranow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Taranow, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Taranow, MD
Dr. Douglas Taranow, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology.
Dr. Taranow's Office Locations
Douglas A Taranow MD169 E 69TH ST, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 772-2100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Doug Taranow is an excellent doctor. He is highly skilled and a great doctor.
About Dr. Douglas Taranow, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Taranow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taranow accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taranow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Taranow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taranow.
