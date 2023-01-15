See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Olympia, WA
Dr. Douglas Taylor, MD

Pain Medicine
4.8 (144)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Douglas Taylor, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Olympia, WA. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mason General Hospital and Family Of Clinics and Multicare Capital Medical Center.

Dr. Taylor works at Olympia Orthopaedic Associates, PLLC in Olympia, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Olympia Orthopaedic Associates
    Olympia Orthopaedic Associates
3901 Capital Mall Dr Sw, Olympia, WA 98502
(360) 786-8990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mason General Hospital and Family Of Clinics
  • Multicare Capital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 144 ratings
    Patient Ratings (144)
    5 Star
    (132)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Douglas Taylor, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124271077
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Brigham Young University
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taylor works at Olympia Orthopaedic Associates, PLLC in Olympia, WA. View the full address on Dr. Taylor’s profile.

    Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    144 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

