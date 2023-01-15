Dr. Douglas Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Taylor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Taylor, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Olympia, WA. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mason General Hospital and Family Of Clinics and Multicare Capital Medical Center.
Locations
Olympia Orthopaedic Associates3901 Capital Mall Dr Sw, Olympia, WA 98502 Directions (360) 786-8990
Hospital Affiliations
- Mason General Hospital and Family Of Clinics
- Multicare Capital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
First injection for sciatic pain from Dr. Taylor. One day, pain free. ??
About Dr. Douglas Taylor, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1124271077
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Brigham Young University
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Taylor accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
144 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.