Dr. Douglas Thompson, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Thompson, MD
Dr. Douglas Thompson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Thompson's Office Locations
Doug Thompson, MD5002 Cowhorn Creek Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 614-3008Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:30am
Mccurtain Memorial Home Health1301 E Lincoln Rd, Idabel, OK 74745 Directions (903) 614-3008
Doug Thompson, MD403 S Indian Rd, Idabel, OK 74745 Directions (903) 614-3008Friday1:30pm - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
- Wadley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is a down to earth doctor . I am well pleased with my reversed shoulder surgery. Had the procedure done the 19 of December 2022 , had therapy till around the 15th of January. Therapist turne turned me loose. I will definitely advise anyone to get to dr Thompson,he’s very good.
About Dr. Douglas Thompson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1891796736
Education & Certifications
- Miami Valley Hosp-Wright State U
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- University of Oklahoma
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
