Overview of Dr. Douglas Thompson, MD

Dr. Douglas Thompson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Thompson works at Collom & Carney Clinic in Texarkana, TX with other offices in Idabel, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.