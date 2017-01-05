Dr. Douglas Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Thompson, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Thompson, MD
Dr. Douglas Thompson, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They graduated from University Of North Carolina and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.
Dr. Thompson's Office Locations
Graves-Gilbert Clinic201 Park St Ste 200, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 288-6075Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful experience. Was very thorough with my mothers diagnosis and spent a lot of time with us.
About Dr. Douglas Thompson, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1447256896
Education & Certifications
- GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of North Carolina
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.