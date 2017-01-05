Overview of Dr. Douglas Thompson, MD

Dr. Douglas Thompson, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They graduated from University Of North Carolina and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.



Dr. Thompson works at Graves-Gilbert Clinic in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.