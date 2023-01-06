Overview of Dr. Douglas Tietjen, MD

Dr. Douglas Tietjen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center and Lee's Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Tietjen works at KCUC Lee s Summit in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.