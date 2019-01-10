Dr. Douglas Tillery, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tillery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Tillery, DDS
Overview
Dr. Douglas Tillery, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Laurel, MS.
Dr. Tillery works at
Locations
-
1
Tillery Dental1508 W 10th St, Laurel, MS 39440 Directions (601) 603-4053Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tillery?
Called me back shortly after I arrived. Was in and out in a very timely manner.
About Dr. Douglas Tillery, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1033120001
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tillery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tillery accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tillery using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tillery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tillery works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tillery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tillery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tillery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tillery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.