Dr. Douglas Tisdale, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Tisdale, MD
Dr. Douglas Tisdale, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lowell, MA. They graduated from University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.
Dr. Tisdale works at
Dr. Tisdale's Office Locations
Cancer Care Associates295 Varnum Ave, Lowell, MA 01854 Directions (978) 937-6258
Hospital Affiliations
- Lowell General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tisdale is a kind, compassionate, and astute professional with a great personality. I was lucky to have him appointed as my physician. He takes his time to explain individual situations and listens carefully to questions and concerns. Dr Tisdale has a way of making you feel like you are the most important person to him.
About Dr. Douglas Tisdale, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center
- St Elizabeths Medical Center
- Lemuel Shattuck Hospital
- University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tisdale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tisdale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tisdale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tisdale works at
Dr. Tisdale has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tisdale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tisdale speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tisdale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tisdale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tisdale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tisdale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.