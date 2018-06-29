Overview of Dr. Douglas Tisdale, MD

Dr. Douglas Tisdale, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lowell, MA. They graduated from University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.



Dr. Tisdale works at Cancer Care Associates in Lowell, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.