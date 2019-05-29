Dr. Tomasian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Douglas Tomasian, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Tomasian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Dr. Tomasian works at
Locations
Illinois Cardiovascular Specialists350 E Congress Pkwy Ste E, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (815) 477-8900
Northwestern Medicine Diabetes and Nutrition Education Mchenry4309 W Medical Center Dr Ste B205, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 759-8070
Barrington Surgeons Ltd.27750 W Il Route 22 Ste 130, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 549-3410
Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital450 W Il Route 22, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (815) 477-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tomasian is an excellent Dr. He takes time to listen to you and answer your concerns. Dr Tomasian and Dr Hinkamp saved my husbands life a year ago he went to the ER at McHenry with cardiac Tapenade. L Jess
About Dr. Douglas Tomasian, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Tomasian has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tomasian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomasian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomasian.
