Dr. Toole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Toole, DPM
Overview of Dr. Douglas Toole, DPM
Dr. Douglas Toole, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They completed their residency with Intermountain Medical Center
Dr. Toole works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Toole's Office Locations
-
1
Wasatch Cardiovascular Services4624 S Holladay Blvd Ste 201, Salt Lake City, UT 84117 Directions (801) 266-3113
- 2 3360 Washington Pkwy Ste 2, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 932-7024
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Toole?
Dr. Toole helped me with cellulitis and blood flow in both my feet. Very happy.
About Dr. Douglas Toole, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1740543834
Education & Certifications
- Intermountain Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toole works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Toole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.