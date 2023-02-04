Overview of Dr. Douglas Tran, MD

Dr. Douglas Tran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty I--Akademia Medyczna Im Karola Marcinkowskiego and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Tran works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.