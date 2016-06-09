Dr. Douglas Trzcinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trzcinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Trzcinski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Trzcinski, MD
Dr. Douglas Trzcinski, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital and Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.
Dr. Trzcinski's Office Locations
Rbh MD LLC6160 Kempsville Cir Ste 102A, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 461-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor is great and are most of his staff members. There is one staff person who can be extremely rude. In fact, shockingly rude. However, on the next visit she was extremely nice. This is not a good situation.
About Dr. Douglas Trzcinski, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trzcinski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trzcinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trzcinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trzcinski has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trzcinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Trzcinski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trzcinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trzcinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trzcinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.