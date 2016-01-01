Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Tsai, MD
Dr. Douglas Tsai, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Jefferson Health New Jersey2201 Chapel Ave W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions (856) 488-6500
KHA-Kennedy University Hospital Washington Township435 Hurffville Cross Keys Rd, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Directions (856) 582-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1841492873
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- READING HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Tsai accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsai works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.
