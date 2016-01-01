See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Douglas Tsai, MD

Diagnostic Radiology
4.5 (4)
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Douglas Tsai, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Tsai works at Jefferson Health New Jersey in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Turnersville, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health New Jersey
    2201 Chapel Ave W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 488-6500
  2. 2
    KHA-Kennedy University Hospital Washington Township
    435 Hurffville Cross Keys Rd, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 582-2500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Douglas Tsai, MD

    • Diagnostic Radiology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841492873
    Education & Certifications

    • The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
    • Bryn Mawr Hospital
    • READING HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tsai accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

