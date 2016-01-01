Dr. Tucker accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Douglas Tucker, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Douglas Tucker, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with OCH Regional Medical Center, Panola Medical Center and University of Mississippi Medical Center - Grenada.
University of Mississippi Medical Center2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 984-5914Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
OCH Center For Pain Management107 Doctors Park, Starkville, MS 39759 Directions (662) 615-3751
Och Regional Medical Center400 Hospital Rd, Starkville, MS 39759 Directions (662) 615-3711
- OCH Regional Medical Center
- Panola Medical Center
- University of Mississippi Medical Center - Grenada
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
About Dr. Douglas Tucker, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tucker has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tucker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
