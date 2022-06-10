See All Urologists in Fairhope, AL
Dr. Douglas Turnbull, MD

Urology
4.6 (17)
Map Pin Small Fairhope, AL
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Douglas Turnbull, MD

Dr. Douglas Turnbull, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Pascagoula Hospital, South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.

Dr. Turnbull works at Urology Associates of Fairhope in Fairhope, AL with other offices in Foley, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Turnbull's Office Locations

    Urology Associates of Fairhope
    8720 Fairhope Ave, Fairhope, AL 36532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 433-1895
    Urology Associates of Foley
    1506 N McKenzie St Ste 107, Foley, AL 36535 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 433-1895

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pascagoula Hospital
  • South Baldwin Regional Medical Center
  • Thomas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 10, 2022
    My appointment was at 9:00. I was called at about 9:03 to get things started. Dr. Turnbull listened to my concerns, gave me a prescription and a card to save me tons of money. I was on my way at 9:32. Very efficient operation.
    Donald Ferguson — Jun 10, 2022
    About Dr. Douglas Turnbull, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366552895
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Okla
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Turnbull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turnbull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Turnbull has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Turnbull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Turnbull has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turnbull on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Turnbull. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turnbull.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turnbull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turnbull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

