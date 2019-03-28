Dr. Douglas Van Fossen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Fossen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Van Fossen, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Van Fossen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Mount Carmel St. Ann's, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7450 Hospital Dr Ste 325, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 533-3470
-
2
Ohiohealth Heart & Vascular Physicians260 Polaris Pkwy Fl 2, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 533-3470
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
- OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Van Fossen Is very efficient. I am on new medications from another physician And Dr. Van Fossen Explained possible disease processes that can happen from these medications and testing that will need to be done. He is very pleasant but very professional. His Staff are also very professional and explains Anything that you do not understand.
About Dr. Douglas Van Fossen, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
