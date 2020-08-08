See All Ophthalmologists in Merrillville, IN
Dr. Douglas Van Putten, MD

Ophthalmology
3.6 (15)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Douglas Van Putten, MD

Dr. Douglas Van Putten, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Michigan City and Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Dr. Van Putten works at Williams Eye Institute, Merrillville, IN in Merrillville, IN with other offices in Michigan City, IN and Valparaiso, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Eyelid Disorders and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Van Putten's Office Locations

    Williams Eye Institute & Surgery Center
    8510 BROADWAY, Merrillville, IN 46410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 736-2200
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 3:00pm
    Douglas J Van Putten, MD, FACS
    8865 W 400 N Ste 120, Michigan City, IN 46360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 872-7546
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Delaine LLC
    1620 Country Club Rd Ste C, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 872-7546

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Crown Point
  • Franciscan Health Michigan City
  • Loma Linda University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Visual Field Defects
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)

Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 08, 2020
    I recently had a ptosis repair due to a side effect I developed after cervical spine surgery. I had contemplated whether or not to have it repaired for over a year and finally decided to go through with at least a consultation. I was extremely satisfied with my care from start to finish. The staff is friendly and knowledgeable and I felt comfortable with Dr VanPutten throughout the process. The surgery was a success and I am so happy with the result. It gave me some confidence back and it was a fast and easy recovery. Only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner. Would highly recommend.
    Kim H — Aug 08, 2020
    About Dr. Douglas Van Putten, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851378558
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Internship
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • ANDREWS UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
