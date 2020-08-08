Dr. Douglas Van Putten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Putten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Van Putten, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Van Putten, MD
Dr. Douglas Van Putten, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Michigan City and Loma Linda University Medical Center.
Dr. Van Putten works at
Dr. Van Putten's Office Locations
Williams Eye Institute & Surgery Center8510 BROADWAY, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 736-2200Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pm
Douglas J Van Putten, MD, FACS8865 W 400 N Ste 120, Michigan City, IN 46360 Directions (219) 872-7546Tuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pm
Delaine LLC1620 Country Club Rd Ste C, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 872-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Michigan City
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had a ptosis repair due to a side effect I developed after cervical spine surgery. I had contemplated whether or not to have it repaired for over a year and finally decided to go through with at least a consultation. I was extremely satisfied with my care from start to finish. The staff is friendly and knowledgeable and I felt comfortable with Dr VanPutten throughout the process. The surgery was a success and I am so happy with the result. It gave me some confidence back and it was a fast and easy recovery. Only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Douglas Van Putten, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1851378558
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- ANDREWS UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Putten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Putten accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Putten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Putten works at
Dr. Van Putten has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Eyelid Disorders and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Putten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Putten. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Putten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Putten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Putten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.