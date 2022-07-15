See All Plastic Surgeons in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Douglas Vander Woude, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (23)
Map Pin Small Grand Rapids, MI
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Douglas Vander Woude, MD

Dr. Douglas Vander Woude, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Vander Woude works at Plastic Surgery Associates in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Vander Woude's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners
    220 Lyon St NW Ste 700, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 451-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Messa
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    After my consult with Dr Vanderwoude I finally felt peace of mind that he could do my breast reconstruction after having breast cancer 19 years ago. I was also self conscious about my upper right eyelid sagging. He took care of that and my eyes are now bright and beautiful. He is very easy to talk to and informative, kind and caring. He and his staff are exceptional and my experience with them all was fantastic. I highly recommend him for any and all your plastic surgery needs. You will have the confidence and feel good about yourself again. I sure do!!!!! Thank you Dr. Vanderwoude and your wonderful caring staff. Melinda Fowler
    Melinda — Jul 15, 2022
    About Dr. Douglas Vander Woude, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1235133653
    Education & Certifications

    • Brigham and Women's Hospital
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Vander Woude, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vander Woude is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vander Woude has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vander Woude has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vander Woude works at Plastic Surgery Associates in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Vander Woude’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Vander Woude. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vander Woude.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vander Woude, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vander Woude appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

