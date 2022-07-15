Dr. Douglas Vander Woude, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vander Woude is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Vander Woude, MD
Dr. Douglas Vander Woude, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners220 Lyon St NW Ste 700, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 451-4500
- Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Messa
- Priority Health
- Tricare
After my consult with Dr Vanderwoude I finally felt peace of mind that he could do my breast reconstruction after having breast cancer 19 years ago. I was also self conscious about my upper right eyelid sagging. He took care of that and my eyes are now bright and beautiful. He is very easy to talk to and informative, kind and caring. He and his staff are exceptional and my experience with them all was fantastic. I highly recommend him for any and all your plastic surgery needs. You will have the confidence and feel good about yourself again. I sure do!!!!! Thank you Dr. Vanderwoude and your wonderful caring staff. Melinda Fowler
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vander Woude has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vander Woude accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vander Woude has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Vander Woude. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vander Woude.
