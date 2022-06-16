Dr. Doug Walker, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Doug Walker, DDS
Overview
Dr. Doug Walker, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They specialize in Dentistry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Locations
Carnes Crossroads Dental501 Carnes Crossing Blvd Ste A, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions (843) 932-2605
Carnes Crossroads Dental2900 N Main St Ste G, Moncks Corner, SC 29461 Directions (843) 932-2604
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walker?
This was the best visit. Everyone was professional and caring
About Dr. Doug Walker, DDS
- Dentistry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Walker using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
