Overview

Dr. Doug Walker, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They specialize in Dentistry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Walker works at Carnes Crossroads Dental in SUMMERVILLE, SC with other offices in Moncks Corner, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.