Dr. Douglas Walsh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Walsh works at Gastroenterology Associates in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Constipation and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.