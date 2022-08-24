Dr. Douglas Walsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Walsh, MD
Dr. Douglas Walsh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Gastroenterology Associates9103 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 927-1190
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1750356929
- University Of Va Med Center|Washington U/b Jh/slch Conc
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
Dr. Walsh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walsh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walsh has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Constipation and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.