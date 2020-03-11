Dr. Douglas Webber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Webber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Webber, MD
Dr. Douglas Webber, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Dr. Webber works at
Dr. Webber's Office Locations
-
1
Douglas A Webber, MD. A Medical Corporation3171 Los Feliz Blvd Ste 309, Los Angeles, CA 90039 Directions (323) 666-6000
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- LACare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- One Health
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Regal Medical Group
- SCAN Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Webber?
I’ve consistently received great care and treatment form Dr. Webber and his staff. I appreciate the extra time and effort they take to help me with any questions or concerns. Highly recommend him and his team!
About Dr. Douglas Webber, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1497783708
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webber works at
Dr. Webber speaks Arabic, French, Spanish and Tagalog.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Webber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.