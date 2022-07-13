Dr. Douglas Weikert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weikert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Weikert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Weikert, MD
Dr. Douglas Weikert, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Franklin, TN. They completed their residency with Vanderbilt University Med Center
Dr. Weikert works at
Dr. Weikert's Office Locations
Vanderbilt Orthopedics- Franklin206 Bedford Way, Franklin, TN 37064 Directions (615) 790-3290Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Vanderbilt Orthopaedics Belle Meade6002 Highway 100, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 936-7846
The Bone & Joint Surgery Center LLC225 Bedford Way, Franklin, TN 37064 Directions (615) 322-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Through the course of three years I have underwent multiple surgeries by multiple surgeons. Traveled from West Texas to see Dr. Weikert & wholeheartedly believe if I had started with him I would not have had multiple surgeries! Dr. Weikert removed my ring finger & moved my pinky over to my middle finger. Not only is he a master of his craft, he truly listens! Is dedicated to his patients and their goals. His appointments are never rushed & his follow-ups throughout recovery attentive!
About Dr. Douglas Weikert, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weikert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weikert accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weikert has seen patients for Limb Pain, Neuroplasty and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weikert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Weikert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weikert.
