Dr. Douglas Weiner, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (19)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Douglas Weiner, MD

Dr. Douglas Weiner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.

Dr. Weiner works at MDVIP - Coral Springs, Florida in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weiner's Office Locations

  1
    MDVIP - Coral Springs, Florida
    2929 N University Dr Ste 107, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 902-6331

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 12, 2019
    My experiences with Dr. Weiner is always superior. He is pleasant, personable, and extremely knowledgeable; always keeping up with the latest meds and procedures, so if one thing doesn’t work, another may. Dr. Weiner is a genuinely concerned, wonderful doctor. He has helped me tremendously with my asthma whereas other doctors did not. The office staff and nurses are professional and pleasant.
    About Dr. Douglas Weiner, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1376556696
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ Of Co Hlth Sci Ctr
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Broward Health Coral Springs
    • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
    • HCA Florida Westside Hospital
    • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Weiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weiner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weiner works at MDVIP - Coral Springs, Florida in Coral Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Weiner’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

