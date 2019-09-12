Dr. Douglas Weiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Weiner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Weiner, MD
Dr. Douglas Weiner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Weiner works at
Dr. Weiner's Office Locations
MDVIP - Coral Springs, Florida2929 N University Dr Ste 107, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 902-6331
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experiences with Dr. Weiner is always superior. He is pleasant, personable, and extremely knowledgeable; always keeping up with the latest meds and procedures, so if one thing doesn’t work, another may. Dr. Weiner is a genuinely concerned, wonderful doctor. He has helped me tremendously with my asthma whereas other doctors did not. The office staff and nurses are professional and pleasant.
About Dr. Douglas Weiner, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1376556696
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Co Hlth Sci Ctr
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
