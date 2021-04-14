Dr. Douglas Weissman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weissman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Weissman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Weissman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mt Sinai Svcs-Elmhurst
Dr. Weissman works at
Locations
1
Digestive and Liver Center of Florida100 N Dean Rd Ste 101, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions (407) 384-7388Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
2
Downtown Orlando Location721 W Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 384-7388Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
West Orlando - Ocoee Location10000 W Colonial Dr Ste 289, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 384-7388
4
Sanford Office Location1403 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 206, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (407) 384-7388
5
Digestive and Liver Center of Florida737 W Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 384-7391
6
Oviedo Office Location1000 Executive Dr Ste 6, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 384-7388Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Sagamore Health Network
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor!
About Dr. Douglas Weissman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1801800289
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Svcs-Elmhurst
- Morristown Meml Hosp
- Internal Medicine
