Dr. Douglas Wert, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Douglas Wert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Wert, MD
Dr. Douglas Wert, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.
Dr. Wert works at
Dr. Wert's Office Locations
Douglas Wert, MD4648 GRAND BLVD, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Directions (727) 842-7397Monday8:00am - 1:00pmTuesday8:00am - 1:00pmWednesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Treatment frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and friendly.
About Dr. Douglas Wert, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, French and Spanish
- 1528018017
Education & Certifications
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Mercy Catholic Medical Center
- American University of the Caribbean
- University of South Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wert works at
Dr. Wert speaks French and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Wert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.