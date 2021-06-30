Overview

Dr. Douglas Westveer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Coastal Carolina Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Westveer works at Medical Associates of the Lowcountry in Bluffton, SC with other offices in Hilton Head Island, SC, Okatie, SC and Beaufort, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease, Cardioversion and Elective along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.