Dr. Douglas Winstanley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winstanley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Winstanley, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Winstanley, DO is a Dermatologist in Grandville, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Winstanley works at
Locations
-
1
West Michigan Dermatology4285 Parkway Place Dr Sw, Grandville, MI 49418 Directions (616) 257-3344
-
2
West Michigan Dermatology3290 N Wellness Dr Bldg D, Holland, MI 49424 Directions (616) 395-7379
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Winstanley?
He is one of the most welcoming doctors I have ever met on the very first visit. It was evident that he is very skilled at what he does, very compassionate about his patients, has a great sense of humor and did a fantastic job. I felt very at ease for the entire procedure and would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Douglas Winstanley, DO
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1609855402
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Green Hospital - La Jolla
- Naval Medical Center
- MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winstanley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winstanley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winstanley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winstanley works at
Dr. Winstanley has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winstanley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Winstanley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winstanley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winstanley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winstanley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.