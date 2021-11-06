Overview of Dr. Douglas Wisch, MD

Dr. Douglas Wisch, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.



Dr. Wisch works at Litchfield Hills Surgery Center LLC in Torrington, CT with other offices in Bristol, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.