Dr. Wisch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Wisch, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Wisch, MD
Dr. Douglas Wisch, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.
Dr. Wisch works at
Dr. Wisch's Office Locations
Litchfield Hills Surgery Center LLC245 Alvord Park Rd, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 482-8539
Litchfield Hills Orthopedic Associates Llp281 N Main St, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 585-3558
Charlotte Hungerford Hospital540 Litchfield St, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 496-6666
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I felt confident about my surgery as was given ample information on what to expect.
About Dr. Douglas Wisch, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1710931738
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wisch accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wisch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wisch has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wisch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Wisch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wisch.
