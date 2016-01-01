Overview

Dr. Douglas Woelkers, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Woelkers works at UC San Diego Medical Center in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breech Position, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.