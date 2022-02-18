Overview

Dr. Douglas Wolf, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Wolf works at Emory Saint Joseph's in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.