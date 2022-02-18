Dr. Douglas Wolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Wolf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Wolf, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Wolf works at
Locations
-
1
Emory Saint Joseph's5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 600, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 257-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a thorough and professional Dr and does a great job.
About Dr. Douglas Wolf, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1588649693
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic|Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- West Va U
- West Va U|West Virginia University Hospital
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolf has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.