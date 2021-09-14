Dr. Douglas Wolff, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Wolff, DDS
Overview
Dr. Douglas Wolff, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Stillwater, MN.
Locations
Smile Orthodontics - Stillwater105 New England Pl Ste 120, Stillwater, MN 55082 Directions (651) 351-7777
Smile Orthodontics - Maple Grove9424 Dunkirk Ln N, Osseo, MN 55311 Directions (651) 384-7928
Smile Orthodontics - Maplewood1670 BEAM AVE, Saint Paul, MN 55109 Directions (651) 384-7929
Smile Orthodontics - Minneapolis3007 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408 Directions (651) 384-7927
Smile Orthodontics - St. Paul2008 Ford Pkwy, Saint Paul, MN 55116 Directions (651) 384-7915
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very informative, friendly.
About Dr. Douglas Wolff, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, French
- 1780690982
Dr. Wolff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolff accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolff speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolff.
