Overview of Dr. Douglas Won, MD

Dr. Douglas Won, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas.



Dr. Won works at The Spine & Orthopedic Institute in Irving, TX with other offices in Plano, TX, Rockwall, TX and McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.