Overview of Dr. Douglas Wood, MD

Dr. Douglas Wood, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Wood works at Center for Advanced Minimally Invasive Liver Oncologic Therapy at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), Partial Lung Collapse and Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.