Dr. Douglas Wood, MD
Dr. Douglas Wood, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Center for Advanced Minimally Invasive Liver Oncologic Therapy at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Seattle Cancer Care Alliance at South Lake Union825 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Wood was confident and skilled in his surgical and reconstruction approach for a rib tumor I needed removed. He is kind and knowledgeable. He was able to schedule my surgery within the week and achieved negative margin of my tumor. I had a successful recovery and am able to return to full function 3 months after surgery.
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
