Overview of Dr. Douglas Worden, MD

Dr. Douglas Worden, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.



Dr. Worden works at Hunterdon Otolaryngology and Allergy Associates in Flemington, NJ with other offices in Hillsborough, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.