Dr. Douglas Wornell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Wornell, MD
Dr. Douglas Wornell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center.
Dr. Wornell's Office Locations
- 1 3309 56th St Ste 106, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 804-8259
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Douglas Wornell, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1447343850
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
