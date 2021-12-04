Dr. Douglas Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Wright, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Wright, MD
Dr. Douglas Wright, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gray, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Med and Public Health Columbus Oh.
Dr. Wright's Office Locations
Gray Station Neurology5583 Bobby Hicks Hwy Ste 209, Gray, TN 37615 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
Ratings & Reviews
I had problems with balanced issues for years and after physical therapy did not eliminate the problems, I requested a referral to Dr. Wright and he determined I had normal pressure Hydrocephalus. Dr, Wright referred me to a neurosurgeon (Dr, Ken Smith) who is determining if a shunt will be effective, I now have hope.
About Dr. Douglas Wright, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Neurology Residency
- Ohio State University College Of Med and Public Health Columbus Oh
- Neurology
Dr. Wright speaks French and Spanish.
