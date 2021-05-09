Dr. Douglas Wyland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wyland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Wyland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Wyland, MD
Dr. Douglas Wyland, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Wyland works at
Dr. Wyland's Office Locations
Steadman Hawkins Clinic of the Carolinas200 Patewood Dr Ste C100, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 454-7422Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Steadman Hawkins Clinic of the Carolinas-Spartanburg333 S Pine St, Spartanburg, SC 29302 Directions (864) 515-7499Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor! The best orthopedic surgeon I have ever been treated by. He takes the time to listen, understands, and goes above and beyond to help.
About Dr. Douglas Wyland, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1699771121
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wyland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wyland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wyland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wyland has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wyland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wyland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wyland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wyland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wyland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.