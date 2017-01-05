Overview

Dr. Douglas York, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. York works at Cool Springs Surgery Center in Franklin, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.