Dr. Douglas York, MD
Dr. Douglas York, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.
Locations
Cool Springs Surgery Center2009 Mallory Ln Ste 100, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 468-2772
Rubinowicz, Richard, M.d.2001 Mallory Ln Ste 304, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 771-1002Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is a fine Doctor and surgeon, he took care of me . He is Excellent I could not say enough on how good he is. Linda
About Dr. Douglas York, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1952332884
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Mem Hospital
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
- Auburn University
Dr. York has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. York accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. York has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. York. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. York.
