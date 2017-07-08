See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in San Leandro, CA
Dr. Douglas Zhang, MD

Geriatric Medicine
2.9 (13)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Douglas Zhang, MD

Dr. Douglas Zhang, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alameda Hospital and Eden Medical Center.

Dr. Zhang works at Family Medical Group San Leandr in San Leandro, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Upper Respiratory Infection, Bronchitis and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zhang's Office Locations

  1
    Baz Allergy Asthma and Sinus Center
    13851 E 14th St Ste 205, San Leandro, CA 94578 (510) 351-2100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alameda Hospital
  • Eden Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Bronchitis
Dyslipidemia
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Bronchitis
Dyslipidemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Bronchitis
Dyslipidemia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Insomnia
Ringworm
Arthritis
Back Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Gonorrhea Infections
Headache
Hyperlipidemia
Indigestion
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Gout
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Migraine
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Reflux Esophagitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Sinusitis
Stye
Tonsillitis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Vaccination
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Warts
Wellness Examination
Abnormal Thyroid
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Athlete's Foot
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Pain
Cold Sore
Dehydration
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dry Eyes
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Spasm
Nasopharyngitis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity Counseling
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Rash
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Douglas Zhang, MD

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zhang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zhang works at Family Medical Group San Leandr in San Leandro, CA. View the full address on Dr. Zhang’s profile.

    Dr. Zhang has seen patients for Acute Upper Respiratory Infection, Bronchitis and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

