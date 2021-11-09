Dr. Doured Daghistani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daghistani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Doured Daghistani, MD
Overview of Dr. Doured Daghistani, MD
Dr. Doured Daghistani, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Homestead Hospital, South Miami Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.
Dr. Daghistani's Office Locations
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Homestead Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Daghistani treats me like he would treat a family member and feels like he truly cares for me like a whole person. He asks about my health and actually listens and asks follow-up questions which makes for a really fluid and insightful conversation for him and for me.
About Dr. Doured Daghistani, MD
- Hematology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1871580118
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla.|University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla.
- Centre Hospitalier De Mamers|University of Miami Miller School of Medicine/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla.
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
