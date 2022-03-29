Dr. Dov Bloch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dov Bloch, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dov Bloch, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Danbury ASC107 Newtown Rd, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 830-4700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Norwalk ASC488 Main Ave Ste 2, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 830-4700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ridgefield ASC901 Ethan Allen Hwy Ste 101, Ridgefield, CT 06877 Directions (203) 830-4700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Cured me of cancer
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053316414
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
