Dr. Stough IV has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dowling Stough IV, MD
Overview
Dr. Dowling Stough IV, MD is a Dermatologist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from BAPTIST MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE.
Dr. Stough IV works at
Locations
Dermatology Clinic3633 Central Ave Ste N, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71913 Directions (501) 623-6100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience! Fast friendly staff in a great environment. He took his time to explain everything and answer all questions. He was very intuitive, funny and made us feel very comfortable. Plus I an completely satisfied with my results!
About Dr. Dowling Stough IV, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1831199884
Education & Certifications
- BAPTIST MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stough IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stough IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stough IV has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stough IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Stough IV. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stough IV.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stough IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stough IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.