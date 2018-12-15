Dr. Hansen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doyle Hansen, MD
Overview
Dr. Doyle Hansen, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in El Cajon, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY.
Dr. Hansen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
East County Dermatology Medical Inc.1679 E Main St Ste 208, El Cajon, CA 92021 Directions (619) 442-9628
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hansen?
I have never had such great Dermatologist in my long life time. Dr. Hansen has been helping me with all my Skin problems & has made me feel joyful every single time that I have seen over the past long years. He does Miracle work with such Joy that make the patients fill fulfilled & the problems well taken care by his guidance. He helps all hours of time & when you call him, he even takes a great notice. I has diagnosed some of my problems excellently as some others have not & fixes in few vi
About Dr. Doyle Hansen, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1790868735
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hansen works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.