Dr. Dozier Hood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dozier Hood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dozier Hood, MD
Dr. Dozier Hood, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital.
Dr. Hood works at
Dr. Hood's Office Locations
-
1
Fayetteville1240 Highway 54 W Ste 710, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 991-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hood?
Dr. Hood performed surgery on the sinuses under my cheekbone and under my eye. Additionally, he corrected my deviated septum. Even with all of that, I have had absolutely zero pain since my surgery, no bruising, no swelling and I can breathe better than I have been able to for years! Dr. Hood has a very calm and confident demeanor that instills confidence and is quite comforting. If you are looking for a great ENT, look no further than Dr. Hood
About Dr. Dozier Hood, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1023015195
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- Emory University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hood works at
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Hood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.