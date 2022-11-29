Dr. Dragan Dimitrov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dimitrov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dragan Dimitrov, MD
Dr. Dragan Dimitrov, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
Monterey Spine And Joint12 Upper Ragsdale Dr, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 648-7200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Very nice , on time , takes time to explain everything so you can understand it. Would recommend him to anybody.
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, German
- 1447290861
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
