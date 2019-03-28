See All Urologists in Providence, RI
Dr. Dragan Golijanin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Dragan Golijanin, MD

Urology
4.0 (20)
Map Pin Small Providence, RI
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dragan Golijanin, MD

Dr. Dragan Golijanin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Newport Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Golijanin works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Golijanin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Miriam Hospital
    164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 793-5400
  2. 2
    Urology Associates Sturdy Memorial Hospital
    195 Collyer St # 302, Providence, RI 02904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 421-0710

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newport Hospital
  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bladder Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Bladder Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Papilloma Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chromophobe Renal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Familial Renal Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Renal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Nephronophthisis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Papillary Renal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Primary Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 1 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 10 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 11 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 14 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 2 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 3 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 4 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 5 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 6 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 7 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 8 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 9 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - X-Linked 1 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - X-Linked 2 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary -12 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary -13 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary -15 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Abscess Chevron Icon
Renal Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicle Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Transitional Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Urachal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Cancer Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Urologic Malignancies Chevron Icon
Urology Conditions Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Golijanin?

    Mar 28, 2019
    Being checked every six months for a rapid change in my psa level.
    — Mar 28, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dragan Golijanin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dragan Golijanin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Golijanin to family and friends

    Dr. Golijanin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Golijanin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dragan Golijanin, MD.

    About Dr. Dragan Golijanin, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Croatian, French and Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841304078
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hadassah Medical Center|Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center New York
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Belgrade|University of Rochester|University Of Rochester, School Of Medicine and Dentistry
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dragan Golijanin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golijanin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Golijanin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Golijanin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Golijanin works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Providence, RI. View the full address on Dr. Golijanin’s profile.

    Dr. Golijanin has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golijanin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Golijanin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golijanin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golijanin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golijanin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Dragan Golijanin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.