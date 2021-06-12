Dr. Dragana Jokic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jokic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dragana Jokic, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dragana Jokic, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Dr. Jokic works at
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group2 Hospital Plz Ste 420, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 360-4070
Joslin Diabetes Center3 Hospital Plz Ste 206, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 360-4070
- Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Dr. Jokic is an outstanding medical professional. She is thorough in her review of your condition and is very respectful of you as a human being. I am a nervous patient, but Dr. Jokic puts me at ease. She has helped me get my type 2 diabetes under control and stay under control. I highly recommend her.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Serbo-Croatian
- 1700081163
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Monmouth Medical Center
- MONMOUTH MEDICAL CENTER
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Jokic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jokic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jokic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jokic works at
Dr. Jokic has seen patients for Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypoglycemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jokic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jokic speaks Serbo-Croatian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jokic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jokic.
