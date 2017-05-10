See All Hematologists in Warrenville, IL
Hematology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dragana Tomic, MD

Dr. Dragana Tomic, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They graduated from University Of Belgrade / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Tomic works at Northwestern Medicine in Warrenville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tomic's Office Locations

    Northwestern Medicine Cancer Center
    4405 Weaver Pkwy # 101, Warrenville, IL 60555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 352-5450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    May 10, 2017
    I've seen Dr Tomic since I was diagnosed with stage 3C breast cancer. I love her! She's frank and gave me options but also gave me best recommendation. I am very confident in her and trust her insights.
    Melissa Battiato in Bloomingdale, IL — May 10, 2017
    About Dr. Dragana Tomic, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356523898
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Residency
    • Union Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Belgrade / School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dragana Tomic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tomic has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tomic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tomic works at Northwestern Medicine in Warrenville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Tomic’s profile.

    Dr. Tomic has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tomic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

