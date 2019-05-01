See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Dreama Jenkins-Pilcher, MD

Internal Medicine
3.9 (25)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Dreama Jenkins-Pilcher, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.

Dr. Jenkins-Pilcher works at Precision Dermatology and Skin Surgery PA in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Orange Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Precision Dermatology and Skin Surgery PA
    1550 Riverside Ave Ste A, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 923-6647
  2. 2
    Precision Dermatology and Skin Surgery
    1209 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 923-6647
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 01, 2019
    She was wonderful. I work in a lab and thought maybe I had contaminated myself( which I did not do). She was able to diagnose by just looking at it. Thank you.The staff was wonderful also.
    — May 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dreama Jenkins-Pilcher, MD
    About Dr. Dreama Jenkins-Pilcher, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891733341
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University
    Residency
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Internship
    • University of Alabama, Birmingham
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Georgia
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
