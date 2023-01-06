Dr. Dreux Patton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dreux Patton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dreux Patton, MD
Dr. Dreux Patton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.
Dr. Patton works at
Dr. Patton's Office Locations
Jefferson OB/GYN12 Medical Dr Ste A, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 331-4400
Women's Health Professionals225 Montauk Hwy Ste 112, Moriches, NY 11955 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot speak highly enough of Dr. Patton. The world needs more doctors like him. He’s patient, kind, straight to the point, no nonsense. I have never felt rushed or uncomfortable with him and I never leave with any unanswered questions. We went to establish care in mid December, hoped to start prenatal care and ended up with a ruptured ectopic pregnancy & laparoscopic surgery. He’s damn good at his job and though I was terrified the entire time, when he arrived pre-op I felt better. The anesthesia initially made me incredibly dizzy and more nervous, he rushed in & held my hand until I was under and that small gesture meant the world. He’s honest, straight forward and doesn’t sugar coat anything, which I love and appreciate. I could not recommend him more.
About Dr. Dreux Patton, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hosp
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- The Grad Hosp
- Emory University
- Swarthmore University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patton works at
Dr. Patton has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Hysteroscopy and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Patton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patton.
