Dr. Dreux Patton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Patton works at Jefferson OB/GYN in Port Jefferson Station, NY with other offices in Moriches, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Hysteroscopy and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.