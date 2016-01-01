Dr. Drew Abramovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abramovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Drew Abramovich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Drew Abramovich, MD
Dr. Drew Abramovich, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Strongsville, OH. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Fairview Hospital, Medina Hospital, Medstar Washington Hospital Center and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.
Dr. Abramovich's Office Locations
Strongsville Family Health Center16761 Southpark Ctr, Strongsville, OH 44136 Directions (216) 353-0115Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Drew Abramovich, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- Male
- 1851335822
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Allegheny Gen Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Hematology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
- Medina Hospital
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
